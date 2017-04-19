President Trump's Approval Rating Is Back Up to 42%

Real estate tycoon Donald Trump flashes the thumbs-up as he arrives on stage for the start of the prime time Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015.

Real estate tycoon Donald Trump flashes the thumbs-up as he arrives on stage for the start of the prime time Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015. MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's approval rating has bounced up to 42% according to a recent Gallup poll — a slight victory for the president whose numbers have been low during his first months in office.

Trump dropped to 42% eight days after taking office. His approval ratings have since dipped to numbers as low as 35% and have not gone above 45%, according to Gallup. On April 14, Trump stood at 39% on Gallup's tracker.

According to Gallup, 52% of Americans disapprove of Trump.

To obtain its results, Gallup surveys about 1,500 Americans by phone each day, and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Trump's ratings have been well below those of his predecessor, President Barack Obama. In April of 2009, Obama had a 63% approval rating , according to Gallup.