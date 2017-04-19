Science
Search
Sign In
TelevisionBill O'Reilly: Sexual Harassment Claims Are 'Completely Unfounded'
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Visits FOX's "The O'Reilly Factor"
CaliforniaAnn Coulter's Speech at UC Berkeley Canceled Due to 'Active Security Threats'
The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Arrivals
TelevisionWhat to Know About the Accusations that Brought Down Bill O'Reilly
The Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People In Media
TelevisionLawyer for Bill O'Reilly Harassment Accusers: Women 'Can Slay Dragons'
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Visits FOX's "The O'Reilly Factor"
Expedition 50 Qualification Exams
NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson smiles as she listens to a reporter's questions. Bill Ingalls—Getty/NASA
space

President Donald Trump to Call International Space Station Astronauts

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:37 PM ET

President Donald Trump will host a video conference call with two NASA astronauts, who are orbiting Earth on the International Space Station.

Trump is expected to thank NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer for their service, and congratulate Whitson, who is set to break the record for most cumulative days in space for an American astronaut that day, the White House said.

The conference call will be live streamed on April 24 at 10 a.m. EDT by the White House and NASA.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will also be present in the Oval Office for the conversation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME