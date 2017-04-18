Donald Trump Takes Aim at Canada's 'Unfair' Dairy Industry

President Donald Trump just targeted a new opponent — Canada's dairy trade industry.

"In Canada, some very unfair things have happened with our dairy farms ," Trump said during a speech at the headquarters of Wisconsin-based tool manufacturer, Snap-on.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo previously signed a letter to Trump asking that he address Canada’s "protectionist dairy trade policies." The governors said they wanted Canada to "honor their international commitments under NAFTA and other trade agreements."

"In a blatant violation of international trade agreements it is party to, Canada unilaterally shut down a thriving market for U.S. ultra-filtered milk," the letter states.

While in Wisconsin, Trump signed the " Buy America, Hire America" executive order that directs federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program.