Tucker Carlson Will Take Over Bill O'Reilly's Time Slot on Fox News

Host Tucker Carlson will take the 8 p.m. time slot on Fox News in the wake of 21st Century Fox's announcement that Bill O'Reilly will not return to the network amid sexual harassment allegations.

The new schedule begins on April 24, according to 21st Century Fox, with talk show The Five moving from 5 p.m. to Carlson's old slot at 9 p.m.

Carlson began hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight in November following the departure of Megyn Kelly and enjoyed a strong debut with 3.7 million viewers, network executives said, according to Deadline.

And here’s the Fox News announcement, w/ new lineup: pic.twitter.com/uNkof9wFgl - Joe Pompeo (@joepompeo) April 19, 2017

O'Reilly has been embroiled in controversy since the New York Times earlier this month reported that he and 21st Century Fox paid roughly $13 million to prevent at least five women from accusing him of sexual harassment or pursuing litigation.