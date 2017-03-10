Nicki Minaj Responds to Remy Ma's Diss Track With Fiery New Song 'No Frauds'

Just when it seemed that Nicki Minaj was more interested in frolicking at Paris Fashion Week than responding to Remy Ma's diss tracks targeting her directly, Minaj dropped three new singles, one of which addresses the rappers' notorious beef.

At around midnight EST, Minaj dropped "Regret In Your Tears," "Changed It" and "No Frauds," the last of which reunites her with her collaborators from Young Money, Drake and Lil Wayne . Weezy also appears on "Changed It." According to Billboard , all three singles will appear on Minaj's upcoming fourth studio album.

On "No Frauds," Minaj appears to respond to Remy Ma's blistering "ShETHER" track with lyrics like "I don't need no, frauds/I don't need no, drama when you call/I don't need no, fake/Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah."

Minaj continued her subliminal messages when she took to Instagram and addressed why it took her two weeks to respond to Remy's diss track. In the same post, she challenged Remy to drop a hit within 72 hours and to book a show and an interview without referencing her.

"Diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS," Minaj wrote. "But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them...the greats took 3 months to respond to diss records."

👑 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:18am PST

Minaj also pointed to the success of her three singles on the charts, to further affirm her claim as the queen of rap.

Listen to Minaj's new songs below.

For everything you need to know about the history of this years-long feud, here's TIME's comprehensive guide .