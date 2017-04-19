Aaron Hernandez and defense attorney Charles Rankin wait in the courtroom during the jury deliberation in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, MA, on April 10, 2015.

Aaron Hernandez dies after hanging himself in prison

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has died after hanging himself in his prison cell early this morning, officials at the Massachusetts prison said. The 27-year-old ex-NFL star was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. He had been acquitted of a separate double murder late last week. Guards found him hanging from a bed sheet attached to a window, the state’s Department of Correction said in a statement.

3 dead after gunman targets victims ‘based on race’

A gunman killed three men in Fresno, Calif. yesterday, choosing his victims “solely based on race,” authorities said. Kori Ali Muhammad, the suspected shooter who was arrested after the shootings, is black and his victims were white. "These individuals who were chosen today did not do anything to deserve what they got," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “These were unprovoked attacks by an individual that was intent on carrying out homicides today.”

Georgia special election heads to runoff

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will face off in June in a runoff election for a House seat in a conservative district in Georgia after Ossoff fell slightly short of receiving enough votes to win the highly contested congressional race outright, according to the New York Times . The two are vying for an office vacated by Tom Price, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as the secretary of health and human services.

Also:

A three-day national manhunt for Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens ended yesterday, when the fugitive shot and killed himself .

United Airlines will not be firing anyone over the David Dao incident, its CEO said.

Richard Simmons is "feeling better" after being hospitalized for "severe indigestion ," his spokesman told ABC News .

Netflix users have spent 500 million hours watching Adam Sandler movies since late 2015.

Furniture company Ikea is considering opening a standalone restaurant due to interest in its Swedish meatballs .

