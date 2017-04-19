U.S.
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Pranked Trump Supporters With a Ridiculous White House Visitor Log
HolidaysWhat the Guys Who Coined '420' Think About Their Place in Marijuana History
US-HEALTH-MARIJUANA
CrimeWhy Facebook Live Tempts Fame-Seeking Criminals
Facebook
New England PatriotsWatch Live: Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots Visit the White House
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
FILE PHOTO: Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez wait in the courtroom in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River
Aaron Hernandez and defense attorney Charles Rankin wait in the courtroom during the jury deliberation in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, MA, on April 10, 2015. Reuters
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Aaron Hernandez's Suicide, Fatal Fresno Shootings and Georgia Election

Melissa Chan
8:45 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Aaron Hernandez dies after hanging himself in prison

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has died after hanging himself in his prison cell early this morning, officials at the Massachusetts prison said. The 27-year-old ex-NFL star was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. He had been acquitted of a separate double murder late last week. Guards found him hanging from a bed sheet attached to a window, the state’s Department of Correction said in a statement.

3 dead after gunman targets victims ‘based on race’

A gunman killed three men in Fresno, Calif. yesterday, choosing his victims “solely based on race,” authorities said. Kori Ali Muhammad, the suspected shooter who was arrested after the shootings, is black and his victims were white. "These individuals who were chosen today did not do anything to deserve what they got," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “These were unprovoked attacks by an individual that was intent on carrying out homicides today.”

Georgia special election heads to runoff

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will face off in June in a runoff election for a House seat in a conservative district in Georgia after Ossoff fell slightly short of receiving enough votes to win the highly contested congressional race outright, according to the New York Times. The two are vying for an office vacated by Tom Price, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as the secretary of health and human services.

Also:

A three-day national manhunt for Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens ended yesterday, when the fugitive shot and killed himself.

United Airlines will not be firing anyone over the David Dao incident, its CEO said.

Richard Simmons is "feeling better" after being hospitalized for "severe indigestion," his spokesman told ABC News.

Netflix users have spent 500 million hours watching Adam Sandler movies since late 2015.

Furniture company Ikea is considering opening a standalone restaurant due to interest in its Swedish meatballs.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME