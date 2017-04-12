Syrian girl Bana al-Abed (R), known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, poses with her mother Fatemah during an interview in Ankara, Turkey, on December 22, 2016.

Syrian girl Bana al-Abed (R), known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, poses with her mother Fatemah during an interview in Ankara, Turkey, on December 22, 2016. Adem Altan—AFP—Getty Images

Bana Alabed , the Syrian girl who became the face of Aleppo through a Twitter account run by her mother, has landed a book deal.

Simon & Schuster will publish Alabed's memoir, Dear World, in fall 2017.

Tweets from Alabed's account gained widespread attention online for the remarkable and often harrowing glimpse they gave into civilian life under siege in Syria. The account has more than 360,000 followers and frequently features pleas to the world to intervene in the ongoing conflict.

Alabed and her family have since escaped to Turkey .

"Bana’s experiences and message transcend the headlines and pierce through the political noise and debates to remind us of the human cost of war and displacement," Christine Pride, senior editor at Simon & Schuster, said in a press release.

“I hope my book will make the world do something for the children and people of Syria and bring peace to children all over the world who are living in war," Alabed said in a statement.