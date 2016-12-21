TIME World Turkey

The Young Syrian Girl Whose Twitter Feed Went Viral Got to Meet, and Hug, Turkey’s President

Turkish President Erdogan meets Bana Alabed evacuated from E. Aleppo
Kayhan Ozer—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Syrian Bana Alabed, seven-year-old girl who tweeted on attacks from Aleppo, at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on December 21, 2016.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hugged little Bana Alabed and cupped her face

A 7-year-old Syrian girl whose Twitter account went viral earlier this year after she and her family highlighted the horrors of the assault on Aleppo embraced Turkey’s president in a recent meeting.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can be seen hugging little Bana Alabed and cupping her face in photos the pair posted on Twitter on Wednesday. Bana was safely evacuated from Aleppo earlier this week.

“I was pleased to host @AlabedBana and her family at the Presidential Complex today,” tweeted Erdogan, who is opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “Turkey will always stand with the people of Syria.”

Bana has gained more than 352,000 followers since her account went viral.

“Very happy to meet with Mr. Erdogan,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

