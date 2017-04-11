Newsfeed
Professional competitive eater Matt Stonie at the 2016 National Peep Eating Contest
Bizarre

Competitive Eater Downs 255 Peeps in 5 Minutes for Some Reason

Megan McCluskey
12:49 PM ET

Whether you love or hate the divisive Easter marshmallow treats known as Peeps, it's hard to imagine there are many people who could stomach eating over 200 of the sugar-coated chicks — let alone in under 5 minutes. However, professional competitive eater Matt Stonie apparently had no trouble doing just that.

At the second-annual World Peeps Eating Championship in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday, the San Jose native — who is the world's No. 2 ranked competitive eater — downed 255 peeps in the short time limit, reports the San Jose Mercury News. He shattered his own world record of 200 that was set at the 2016 contest.

Stonie was awarded $1,750 in prize money along with a Peeps-filled trophy.

Watch a clip of the competition below.

