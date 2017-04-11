Whether you love or hate the divisive Easter marshmallow treats known as Peeps , it's hard to imagine there are many people who could stomach eating over 200 of the sugar-coated chicks — let alone in under 5 minutes. However, professional competitive eater Matt Stonie apparently had no trouble doing just that.

At the second-annual World Peeps Eating Championship in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday, the San Jose native — who is the world's No. 2 ranked competitive eater — downed 255 peeps in the short time limit, reports the San Jose Mercury News . He shattered his own world record of 200 that was set at the 2016 contest.

Stonie was awarded $1,750 in prize money along with a Peeps-filled trophy.

Watch a clip of the competition below.