Peeps Pizza Is Now a Thing and the Internet Can't Deal With It

Move over pineapple, there's a new controversial pizza topping dividing the Internet — and this time, it's seasonally appropriate.

Just in time for Easter, a troublemaker by the name of Austin Braun debuted a photo on his Twitter account of a cheesy pizza adorned with gooey, melting Peeps — you know, those sugary, technicolored marshmallow candy in the shape of baby chicks that somehow finds their way into Easter baskets and dioramas every year. Alongside the photo, which possibly coincided with April Fools, Braun included the caption, "This > pineapple pizza."

As might be expected, Twitter had plenty of feelings and opinions on the matter and took to the Internet to share them all.

There were many who found the idea of a Peeps-za downright disgusting.

@AustinOnSocial Thanks, I wasn't sure what was going to be the first thing to make me retch this morning. Now i know. - Jim Deane (@jim_deane) April 3, 2017

@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man. - Becca 🇺🇸🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017

But surprisingly enough, there were others who were here for Peeps on pizza.

And others who were just glad that it wasn't more pineapple on pizza pies.