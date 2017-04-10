History
Search
Sign In
viralRapper Named '2Pec' Arrested After Dining Lavishly and Dashing into Nearby Surf
Grilled Lobster By Chef Gordon Hamersley
United KingdomThe Story Behind the Viral Photo of a British Woman Smiling at a Far-Right Protester
EDL Birmingham march
MoneyWells Fargo Claws Back $75 Million from 2 Former Executives Amid Fraudulent Sales Scandal
John Stumpf, chief executive officer of Wells Fargo &amp; Co., walks through the Rayburn House Office building after a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
moviesWhy Cate Blanchett’s Thor: Ragnarok Character Is a Major First for Marvel Movies
Cate Blanchett as Hela, Thor: Ragnarok
Holidays

The History Behind the Holiday That's Pushing Tax Day Back to April 18

Maya Rhodan
1:29 PM ET

Few things are as certain in this life as the fact that Tax Day will come around year after year — typically, on April 15. Not in 2017. The final deadline for filing 2016 taxes falls on Tuesday, April 18 this year partly because the 15th falls on a Saturday, but also thanks to an annual holiday being observed in Washington, D.C., on the Monday on which the tax deadline would otherwise fall.

Every year, D.C. celebrates Emancipation Day to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln signing a bill ending slavery in the District on April 16, 1862. When the 16th falls on a weekend, as it does this year, the city observes the day on the nearest weekday. And under the tax code, as Money reports, holidays in D.C. impact the deadline to file taxes for all Americans.

So what exactly is this holiday that's given Americans a few extra days to file?

In 1862, the president signed the Compensated Emancipation Act, which granted freedom to over 3,000 enslaved persons and compensated slave owners for their release. The practical reason Lincoln was able to do so has to do with the fact that D.C., because it lacks the governmental structures that the states do, could have its laws changed by the federal government — but the reason why doing so was even more profound. The presence of slavery in the nation's seat of government, even as Lincoln's government sought to resolve the issue nationally, was a painful irony. According to a history of Emancipation Day provided by the D.C. government, Lincoln released a document that read in part:

I have never doubted the constitutional authority of Congress to abolish slavery in this district, and I have ever desired to see the National Capital freed from the institution in some satisfactory way. Hence there has never been in my mind any question upon the subject except the one of expediency, arising in view of all the circumstances. If there be matters within and about this act which might have taken a course or shape more satisfactory to my judgments, I do not attempt to specify them.

D.C.'s slaves were freed about nine months before the President signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which effectively freed slaves in the confederate states.

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

The White House Historical Association notes that black elites in Washington started celebrating April 16 beginning in 1866, with parades that stretched across the district, but the demonstrations stopped in 1901 due to segregation as well as class divides within the black community:

The African American bourgeoisie worried the parades demonstrated the "dregs" rather than the progression of the race. To block the tide of segregation and bigotry, the burgeoning black middle class believed they needed a mantle of respectability for protection. The death knell for this holiday arrived when prominent African Americans withdrew their support. Ending in 1901, the parades highlighted a bright legacy in the history of the black community in Washington. The parades represented the pride, dignity, strength and the progress of African-Americans.

Local organizers worked to keep the memory of Emancipation Day alive throughout the 1980s and 1990s, when smaller events were held to publicly commemorate the holiday. According to the Washington Times, a local woman named Loretta Carter Hanes led the efforts to revive the celebrations. By 2002 the parades were back on and in 2005 D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams signed legislation that made Emancipation day an official holiday.

While Emancipation Day is a local holiday, meaning most city offices are closed, it is not observed by the federal government. Nevertheless, these days the holiday is an event replete with activities that celebrate D.C. and African American history and culture. This year, the city will host a breakfast, a parade, a concert, and finish the celebration off with a fireworks display.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME