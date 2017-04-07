The Pentagon Released Satellite Photos of the U.S. Airstrikes on Syria

A damage assessment image of Shayrat air base in Syria, following U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes on April 7, 2017 from the USS Ross and USS Porter, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.

The Pentagon has released satellite photos of the Syrian base the U.S. attacked on Thursday in retaliation to a deadly chemical attack it believes the Syrian regime committed earlier this week.

The photos show the aftermath of nearly 60 cruise missile strikes on the Shayrat airbase in Homs, a city in western Syria. Captions indicate a mix of damaged and completely destroyed aircraft shelters, part of the airbase where the chemical weapons that killed more than 72 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun were reportedly launched, according to U.S. officials

Damaged aircraft shelters Department of Defense/AP

Syrian military officials said the U.S. assault killed seven people, according to the Associated Press , but the Pentagon maintains that it avoided civilian casualties despite outcry from the Syrian government and Russia, which condemned the airstrike as an “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.”