FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos From 9/11 Pentagon Attack

Flames and smoke billowing from a hole in the exterior wall after the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2001.

The FBI has released handful of never-before-seen photos from the attack at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001 .

There were 184 people killed at the Pentagon on 9/11, when hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the building in Arlington County, Virginia. In total, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks at the Pentagon and World Trade Center and on Flight 93.

The newly released FBI images show firefighters and first responders working at the scene, surrounded by destruction and debris from the building and the plane in the aftermath of the attack.