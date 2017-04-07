'Where Are All These Jobs Trump Promised?' Jay Leno Crashed The Tonight Show to Mock Politics

On Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon strained something after telling a strenuous joke in his opening monologue. But thankfully Jay Leno was on deck to take over monologue duties on his old show .

The tag team effort featured Leno's signature wry humor, where he riffed on both old news and current events, showing that although he might be a late night OG, he can still keep up with the times.

Leno riffed on his memorable " the economy is so bad " bit, revising it for 2017.

"The economy is so bad, the only people jumping the White House fence are contractors trying to get Trump to pay their bills, that's how bad the economy is," he joked. “And where are all these jobs? Where are all these jobs Trump promised? You know, Sears just announced they’re closing 42 stores. You know what that means? Lost jobs for 42 sales clerks.”

Fallon couldn't help but get into the fun himself, making reference to the backlash to Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad.

"The economy is so bad, Kendall Jenner just did a commercial for RC Cola," Fallon said.

Watch the rest of Leno and Fallon's Tonight Show monologue above.