Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
republicansThe Effort to Repeal Obamacare Is Failing Again. Here's What That Means for the GOP
House Freedom Caucus AHCA Health Care Repeal Obamacare Affordable Care Act
Social MediaFacebook’s Chat App Is Getting New A.I. Features
US-IT-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-MESSENGER
Travel13 Secrets About Walt Disney World That You've Never Heard Before
walt disney world - magic kingdom castle fireworks
TravelThis Man Planned the Most Efficient Road Trip Across the U.S.
Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone
Late Night Television

Watch The Rock and Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans

Raisa Bruner
12:13 PM ET

People's "Sexiest Man Alive" and the Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a jaunt through Universal Studios to give fans some love—but without revealing their true identities. Instead, insatiable charmer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jimmy Fallon donned larger-than-life mascot costumes of themselves, turning into puffed-up caricatures of their own megawatt personalities.

After doling out hugs and posing for selfies, the duo decided to make a ruckus at a photo booth, where unsuspecting visitors pose for pretty standard pics. But not so fast: with the goofy Baywatch actor and comedian on the scene, standard shots turn into legendary captures.

"It's us, but kind of all four of us," The Rock explains of their antics.

Watch them hit the dab, attempt to twerk, and even swap identities, below. And then The Rock meets a superfan who actually has a tattoo of Hollywood's highest-paid actor inked on his leg.

"The Rock! My man, my hero since I was like five years old," the admirer admits before Johnson doffs his oversized mascot head, to a distinctly emotional response.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME