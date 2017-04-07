U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board of Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board of Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria—Reuters

Before he was president, Donald Trump wrote that the U.S. should not bomb Syria in a number of tweets from 2013 to 2014.

As the White House ordered strikes on Syria late Thursday, several of those old tweets were recirculating on Twitter, especially two in which he called for congressional approval before launching any military actions against the Middle Eastern country.

Following the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons on his own people, killing more than 80, Trump announced Thursday's attack in an official statement .

"Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies."

His stance on U.S. Syria policy under then President Obama dates back to 2013 when Trump began repeatedly criticizing the potential for American involvement.

Below see Trump's past positions that began to resurface as Trump hinted at military action on Thursday.

June 16, 2013

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the 'rebels' are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

Aug. 28, 2013

Remember, all these ‘freedom fighters’ in Syria want to fly planes into our buildings. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2013

Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Aug. 29, 2013

@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

If we are going to continue to be stupid and go into Syria (watch Russia), as they say in the movies, SHOOT FIRST AND TALK LATER! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Let the Arab League take care of Syria. Why are these rich Arab countries not paying us for the tremendous cost of such an attack? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Sept. 5, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Sept. 6, 2013

Many of the Syrian rebels are radical jihadi Islamists who are murdering Christians. Why would we ever fight with them? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013

If Syria was forced to use Obamacare they would self-destruct without a shot being fired. Obama should sell them that idea! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013

Sept. 7, 2013

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your 'powder' for another (and more important) day! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

Sept. 9, 2013

Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

Sept. 11, 2013

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Sept. 13, 2013

We should stop talking, stay out of Syria and other countries that hate us, rebuild our own country and make it strong and great again-USA! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2013

Sept. 12, 2014

The so-called ‘moderate’ Syrian rebels pledged their allegiance to ISIS after Obama’s address. We should not be arming them! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2014

Sept. 17, 2014

So Obama wants to bomb ISIS in Iraq & arm them in Syria? What is he doing! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2014

Sept. 20, 2014

Do you believe that Obama is giving weapons to 'moderate rebels' in Syria.Isn't sure who they are. What the hell is he doing.Will turn on us - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2014

This isn't the first time that Trump's past tweets have complicated things for the president. Here are 19 tweets that came back to hunt President Trump.