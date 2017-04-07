Search
President Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria. Alex Brandon—AP

Read President Trump's Remarks on the Syrian Missile Attack

TIME
Apr 06, 2017

President Trump called on "all civilized nations" to help end the "slaughter and bloodshed" in Syria as he announced that the U.S. had launched a military strike.

Speaking from his Mar a Lago club in Florida, Trump told reporters that he had approved a "targeted military strike" on an airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack was launched on civilians earlier this week.

"It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," he said.

Read a full transcript of his remarks.

My fellow Americans,

On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.

Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons. There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemcial Weapons Convention and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council.

Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies.

Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types. We ask for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed and we hope that as long as America stands for justice, that peace and harmony will in the end prevail.

Good night and God bless America and the entire world. Thank you.

