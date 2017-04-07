Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Syria'One Airbase Is Not Enough.' Syrians Opposed to Assad Welcome Strike, But Hope for More
SYRIA-CONFLICT-DEMO
SyriaDoes the U.S. Strike on Syria Signal a Turning Point in the Civil War?
In this handout photo, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile from the Mediterranean toward a Syrian air base on April 7, 2017.
moviesWe Ranked Every Possible Detail of the Fast & Furious Movies
Fast 5
ExhibitionsA Haunting Photographic Record of Life in a Nazi Ghetto
Photography by Ian Lefebvre
Research

Being a Night Owl Is Linked to Depression

Amanda MacMillan / Health.com
10:46 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

People who prefer to sleep late in the morning and stay up late at night have a higher-than-average risk of depression—a link that may be especially risky for people who have type 2 diabetes, since the two diseases are already so intertwined.

The new study, which was presented this week at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Orlando and has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, analyzed questionnaires about mood, sleep quality, and time preferences from 476 people in Chicago and Thailand who have diabetes. (The researchers wanted to include two different geographic locations, since sleep-wake preferences can vary based on distance to the equator.)

In both groups of participants, people who had a later chronotype—those who preferred to stay up late and do activities in the evening—reported more depression symptoms than those with early chronotypes. This was true even after the researchers adjusted for sleep quality, age, gender, and other factors that could affect depression rates.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

The findings are important because depression is common in patients with diabetes, says lead investigator Sirimon Reutrakul, MD, associate professor at Mahidol University Faculty of Medicine in Thailand. What’s more, untreated depression can make it harder for people to manage their diabetes, she adds, and can contribute to poor self-care, poor blood glucose control, and diabetes complications.

The study was not able to prove a cause-and-effect relationship in either direction, and Dr. Reutrakul says the association between depression and chronotype was “only modest.” But she says the findings do support a link between circadian regulation and psychological functioning in people with diabetes.

Learning more about this relationship might help doctors develop strategies to improve mental and physical health in patients with diabetes, Dr. Reutrakul adds. For example, future studies could investigate whether treatments for circadian imbalances—like light therapy and melatonin—might also be helpful for managing depression symptoms.

But for people with diabetes who are natural night owls, Dr. Reutrakul says it’s unclear whether forcing a change in sleep patterns is a good idea. “I think everyone has their own timing, and it remains to be seen whether going to bed earlier and waking up earlier would help,” she says.

For now, she adds, it’s helpful for people with diabetes to simply be aware of the association, and to know that a later chronotype is another risk factor for depression.

The study also found that poor sleep quality was also associated with more depression symptoms, which is something that both early birds and night owls can work to improve. “Getting adequate, regular sleep, and being consistent in terms of sleep timing, is a good idea no matter what,” she says.

This article originally appeared on Health.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME