Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
protests‘Call to Action’: Harvard Students Launch Resistance School to Combat President Trump
Harvard graduate students, resistance school
Behind the PhotosThe Story Behind a Newspaper's Cover Photo of 7 Dead Syrian Children
United Nations Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On Syria
anthropologyWhy Did Cannibals Eat Other People? (Hint: It's Not For the Calories)
A Broken Paper Plate
TelevisionChewing Gum’s Michaela Coel Doesn’t Think You Should Make Yourself Presentable for Anyone
Sky Women In Film &amp; TV Awards
Exercise/Fitness

Why Exercise May Be More Important than Body Fat

Amanda MacMillan
4:36 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Keeping body fat in check and getting plenty of exercise are both proven ways to improve health. But the latter may help you recover faster after a stroke, a new study suggests.

The new research, published online in the journal Neurology, found that people who exercised vigorously—defined here as playing sports, doing heavy housework or working a job that requires physical labor—at least three times a week were more likely to be independent both before and after having a stroke, compared to people who exercised less.

No similar pattern was seen for body mass index (BMI), a measure of body fat based on height in relation to weight. “If people were obese or overweight, it didn’t really tell us much about how they’d do after a stroke,” says lead author Pamela Rist, an associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The study followed more than 18,000 adults ages 50 and older for an average of 12 years. Every other year, people were interviewed about their height, weight and whether they exercised regularly, as well as their ability to perform basic self-care and household functions.

No one had ever had a stroke before the study began, but 1,374 people experienced one (and survived) throughout the study period.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

Three years after their strokes, survivors who had been less active at the start of the study were 18% less likely to be able to do basic self-care functions like bathing, eating and getting in and out of bed compared to those who had been regular exercisers. “If you’re physically active beforehand, it may improve your ability to do those physically demanding acts as you recover,” says Rist.

Those who hadn’t exercised three times a week were also 16% less likely to be able to do more complex activities, such as managing money and grocery shopping, three years after their strokes. “These tasks are more cognitively demanding,” says Rist. “One of our hypotheses is that maybe physical activity helps you maintain cognitive functioning, in addition to physical functioning, after a stroke.”

The study can't prove that exercise is responsible for these effects, and the researchers found no evidence that physical activity actually slowed the rate of functional decline. Researchers saw differences in the independence levels of people who exercised, versus those who did not, three years before people’s strokes occurred. Some people may have had disabilities at the start of the study that prevented them from being active, they note.

And while being obese did raise a person’s risk of having a stroke in the first place, getting too little physical activity did not. About 45% of people who did not have a stroke were regular exercisers, but so were 43% of those who had a stroke and survived. However, only 26% of the people who had a stroke and died were physically active on a regular basis.

The results suggest that people should be paying “at least as much attention” to their exercise habits as they do to their weight, Rist says. “You certainly shouldn’t ignore your weight, but in this case it does seem like physical activity is a bigger indicator of how well you may recover if a stroke does happen,” she says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME