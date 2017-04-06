Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
climate changePoll: Voters Don't Support Donald Trump's Climate Change Agenda
donald trump coal miner
Syria'Horrified All of Us': Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Warns of U.S. Action in Syria Following Chemical Attack
U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson In Beijing
celebritiesTaran Killam on What It Was Like When Donald Trump Hosted Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live - Season 41
White HousePresident Trump on Syria: 'I Guess Something Should Happen'
Assad Regime's suspected chemical attack
John Boyega and Daisy Ridley in STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS
John Boyega and Daisy Ridley in STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Disney
movies

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Gets the Bad Lip Reading Treatment With the Help of Mark Hamill

Megan McCluskey
3:23 PM ET

There's still more than eight months until The Last Jedithe eighth installment in the Star Wars saga — hits theaters. So in the meantime, galaxy far, far away enthusiasts will have to keep themselves entertained by watching videos such The Force Awakens Bad Lip Reading on repeat.

The YouTube Channel released its take on the 2015 movie Thursday, offering fans a chance to see several of its iconic scenes redubbed with hilarious and nonsensical dialogue. There's even the added bonus of getting to hear Mark Hamill — who plays Luke Skywalker— voice the new lines of Harrison Ford's Han Solo.

Watch the video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME