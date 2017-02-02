The NFL 2017 Bad Lip Reading Has Arrived and It Does Not Disappoint

The folks behind Bad Lip Reading have consistently put all that extra footage from football games to great use, and their NFL 2017 video is no exception.

The latest installment came out Wednesday, just in time for the Super Bowl . The six minutes of dubbed footage can definitely get a few laughs from serious fans and amateur viewers alike.

Maybe you don't understand what a first down is, or maybe you spent years perfecting your tackles on the field. Either way, it's pretty funny to watch Tom Brady tell teammates in a huddle: "Somebody took the nickels out of my dang locker. You hear what I said? Every one of you guys is now a suspect, okay? Smurfs."

Check out the full video above.