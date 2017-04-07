U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: U.S. Missile Attack on Syria, Neil Gorsuch Vote and New Job Numbers

Melissa Chan
8:55 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.S. fires missiles at Syria after gas attack

President Donald Trump ordered an air strike on Syria in response to a deadly chemical attack in the country that he had condemned and blamed on Syrian President Bashar Assad. The U.S. fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase. The Syrian government denounced the U.S. strike, reportedly calling it a "disgraceful act." Here's how countries around the world reacted.

Neil Gorsuch is set for confirmation

The Senate is expected to vote to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch today. Yesterday, Republicans decided to use the “nuclear option” to a bypass a Democratic filibuster.

Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary insult comic Don Rickles, who died yesterday at age 90 in his Los Angeles home after suffering from kidney failure, his publicist said in a statement to PEOPLE. The comedian also voiced the character of Mr. Potato Head in the animated Toy Story films.

FDA approves first home DNA test for diseases

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given biotechnology company 23andMe the green light to market at-home DNA tests that would help people determine whether they have a genetic predisposition for 10 diseases or conditions, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The tests are the first of their kind to receive FDA authorization.

Also:

The U.S. added 98,000 jobs in March, the lowest number in 10 months.

Norway is building the world’s first tunnel for ships.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes has temporarily stepped aside from an investigation into Russia's election interference.

Hillary Clinton said "certainly misogyny" played a role in her 2016 presidential election loss.

A Russian court ruled no one can’t depict President Vladimir Putin as a gay clown in Russia.

General Electric wants to sell the lighting business it helped pioneer more than a century ago.

Great apes, like orangutans and chimpanzees, may be able to tell when humans are wrong, researchers say.

On World Health Day today, the World Health Organization is focusing on depression.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

