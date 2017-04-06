Comedy Legend Don Rickles Dies at Age 90

The legendary comedian Don Rickles died on Thursday at the age of 90.

Rickles, known for his barbed jokes and celebrity roasts, died at his home in Los Angeles from kidney failure, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin. He would have turned 91 on May 8.

Rickles was popular for his nightclub performances and appearances in films and television shows well into his 80s. Notably, he voiced the character of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story films . Rickles was particularly known for his brand of brash comedy style, sparing no one from his skewering jokes.

Born in Manhattan, Rickles was trained in acting at the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. He broke through in the comedy scene after an appearance on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson in 1965, Variety reported .

Rickles is survived by his wife Barbara, a daughter and two grandchildren.