animalsHow to Survive a Shark Attack, According to Experts
AUST, Spencer Gulf, Great White shark bites @ surface, teeth (Carcharodon C2050/ncarcharias) JW484
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert: Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Was Like an ‘Attractive Lives Matter’ March
Alexandre Vautier : Backstage - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017
MusicESSENCE Festival 2017: Who Is Performing and How to Get Tickets
US-GRAMMY-SHOW-ARRIVALS-MUSIC
IndiaIndian Girl Discovered Living in Forest With Monkeys
Monkeys on the roof
Don Rickles on The Carol Burnett Show, on Oct. 23, 1970.
Don Rickles on The Carol Burnett Show, on Oct. 23, 1970.  CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
celebrities

Comedy Legend Don Rickles Dies at Age 90

Mahita Gajanan
2:31 PM ET

The legendary comedian Don Rickles died on Thursday at the age of 90.

Rickles, known for his barbed jokes and celebrity roasts, died at his home in Los Angeles from kidney failure, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin. He would have turned 91 on May 8.

Rickles was popular for his nightclub performances and appearances in films and television shows well into his 80s. Notably, he voiced the character of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story films. Rickles was particularly known for his brand of brash comedy style, sparing no one from his skewering jokes.

Born in Manhattan, Rickles was trained in acting at the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. He broke through in the comedy scene after an appearance on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson in 1965, Variety reported.

Rickles is survived by his wife Barbara, a daughter and two grandchildren.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME