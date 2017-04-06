World
Search
Sign In
animalsHero Girl Shows Ultimate Selfie Dedication by Sneaking a Horse Into Her Parent's Bathroom
Clydesdale Horse In A Field
celebritiesAdele Trolled Harry Styles With This Stress-Inducing 21st Birthday Present
59th GRAMMY Awards
climate changePoll: Voters Don't Support Donald Trump's Climate Change Agenda
donald trump coal miner
Syria'Horrified All of Us': Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Warns of U.S. Action in Syria Following Chemical Attack
U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson In Beijing
France

Watch French Presidential Candidate Francois Fillon Get Covered in Flour

Julia Zorthian
2:59 PM ET

Conservative French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon was hit in the head with flour while on the campaign trail in northeastern France on Thursday.

Fillon was among the crowd at a rally in Strasbourg when someone dumped the flour onto his head. Once the front-runner in the election, Fillon's campaign has tanked since he was charged on Mar. 14 with misusing public funds by allegedly paying his wife and two of his children for parliamentary jobs they did not do.

His refusal to drop out of the race since then has provoked widespread ire. Someone wearing a "students with Fillon" shirt reportedly shouted "Lobbyist!" at him before dousing the candidate with the white powder, according to Express.

"I hope at least the flour was French," Fillon said after the incident, Express reports.

[Express]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME