ImmigrationThe White House Is Confident Trump's Travel Ban Will be Restored
Trump signs Executive Orders
TelevisionWatch Lady Gaga's Full Super Bowl Performance
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2017.
Super Bowl LIThe New England Patriots Pull Off the Greatest Super Bowl Comeback Ever
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
TelevisionWatch the Super Bowl Ads That Appeared to Take On Trump
Close-up of remote control with blurred television in distance
Former French Prime Minister &amp; Candidate For 'Les Republicains', Francois Fillon Visits Charleville-Mezieres
Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon meets with farmers in Liart near Charleville-Mezieres, France on Feb. 2, 2017.  Sylvain Lefevre—Getty Images
France

With François Fillon in the Gutter, France Can Expect a Battle of Insurgents

Vivienne Walt/Paris
11:38 AM UTC

Until just 10 days ago, the easy frontrunner to be France's next president was François Fillon, a conservative Republican and former Prime Minister, whose straight-ace family values and strong anti-terrorism plan promised a steady hand, after five rocky years of the deeply unpopular François Hollande.

But the past weekend showed just how unpredictable the results will be in this spring's French elections, a vote that could drastically impact Europe, and perhaps parts beyond. Far from being the man to beat, Fillon has been brought low by scandal—so much so that on Sunday, his rivals barely mentioned him during a two-day campaign blitz of mass rallies, where the major candidates hammered away at each other in front of thousands of people, with barely any talk of the recent frontrunner.

Fillon surged in polling in late 2016, as he barnstormed through France pushing for belt-tightening measures, including cutting 500,000 civil-service jobs. Then, in late January, the weekly investigative paper Canard Enchaîné revealed his wife Penelope had earned €900,000 over a period of 12 years, while Fillon was a French Senator and then Prime Minister, for an assistant's job she appeared never to do, as well a contributor to a literary journal whose editor did not recall her. Fillon also hired two of his five children for seemingly phantom jobs, paying them about €84,000 in additional funds. Then last Thursday, Britain's Telegraph newspaper released a 2009 videotaped interview with Penelope Fillon, in which she said she had never worked for her husband.

Although Fillon has denied wrongdoing, there seems little way to recover. "We cannot present a program demanding sacrifices from everyone, especially people at the bottom of the pyramid, and still preserve the privileges of those at the top," the centrist politician François Bayrou, who is not running for president, said in a radio interview on Sunday. Fillon appears to be either getting ready to quit the race, or to defend himself and soldier on, when he meets reporters on Monday afternoon.

But voters' opinion already seems decided. Although Fillon is due to meet party officials on Tuesday morning to discuss his campaign, about 69% of people told Sunday's Journal du Dimanche that they wanted him out of the race. "It is a real catastrophe," Frédéric Dabi of the polling agency Ifop told the paper, which says Fillon's only chance is that "the right [Republicains] has no Plan B."

Fillon's woes mean France's two major parties face an uphill battle to reach the second, decisive round of voting on May 7. The Socialists have been tarnished by Hollande's disastrous performance and are represented by far-left candidate Benôit Hamon, whose nomination has split the party.

Instead, two candidates linked only by their claims to represent a popular insurgency are emerging as the frontrunners: the far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen; and Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild banker, just 39, who speaks fluent English and who was Hollande's former Economy Minister until September, when he quit the government to launch his presidential bid as an independent candidate. His self-styled political movement "En Marche!" (Forward!) uses themes of hope and change that have seen him compared in some circles to Barack Obama.

At a huge rally in Lyon on Saturday with at least 8,000 people, Macron seemed to recognize the new shape of the campaign by aiming his attacks at Le Pen, accusing her of couching the National Front's raw nationalism within a message of supporting regular French workers. "Some today pretend to be talking in the name of the people, but they are just ventriloquists," he told his impassioned audience, referring to Le Pen's new campaign slogan, "Au nom du Peuple," or "in the name of the people."

Related

Geert Wilders, chairman of the Partij voor Vrijheid (Netherlands), Frauke Petry (AfD) and Marine Le Pen (Front National) in France.
europeEurope's Far-Right Leaders Unite at Dawn of the Trump Era
europe
Europe's Far-Right Leaders Unite at Dawn of the Trump Era

"They don't speak in the name of the people, they speak in the name of their bitterness," Macron said. "They speak for themselves, from father to daughter and daughter to neice." Le Pen's father Jean-Marie founded the National Front during the 1970s as a virulently anti-immigrant party; he was indicted in the past on charges of anti-Semitism, for calling the Holocaust a "detail of history." Her niece Marion Maréchal Le Pen is the Front's only member of parliament, the youngest ever deputy elected.

Le Pen, for her part, offered a message seemingly inspired by that of U.S. President Donald Trump. At a mass rally in Lyon to mark the official launch of her campaign, she pounded a "France first" theme, promising to free the French from "the yoke" of "Islamic fundamentalism," to negotiate much greater autonomy for France within the E.U., or otherwise to hold a referendum on a Frexit if Europe rejects her demands. Immigrants to France would need to adapt to French culture, or "stay back home," she said. In a strong "France first" message, she also promised to stop manufacturing jobs leaving the country, and to "relocalize" industry. "We are for local, against global," she said, bringing her audience to their feet in chants of "Présidente Marine! Présidente Marine!"

That no longer seems like an impossibility. For years, France's establishment, both left and right, have joined to shut the Front out of the presidency. But on Sunday, Le Pen made it clear she intended to scrub her campaign of the party's past. There was no sign of her father in the packed hall. Absent too was any sign of Le Pen's family name, or even the name of the political party he heads. On stage she stood in front of a sign that read simply "Marine 2017."

Scandal has reshaped this race, and may do so again. There are signs Russian hackers might attempt to manipulate the election, as they did in the U.S., perhaps in favor of Le Pen, who advocates closer ties with Moscow. Wikileaks has said it possesses thousands of compromising documents on the candidates, and last week published a 2012 document that showed Macron inviting Hillary Clinton operatives to an event in Paris, perhaps an attempt to tie him to the political establishment. The documents could embroil Le Pen, too, however; she too is under investigation for hiring staff for phantom jobs in Brussels, in her job as a member of the European Parliament. Few would predict what comes next, in a race that has so far defied expectations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME