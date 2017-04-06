Politics
climate change

Poll: Voters Don't Support Donald Trump's Climate Change Agenda

Justin Worland
4:02 PM ET

President Donald Trump's agenda on the environment and climate change remains deeply unpopular among U.S. voters, though only a tiny fraction rank the issue as their top priority, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Quinnipiac University, found that 66% of voters are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" that climate change will harm them or their family personally. And voters said they want those views reflected in policy. More than three fifths of voters — 62% — opposed Trump's targeting of regulations intended to fight climate change. A total of 72% of respondents said the government should not cut funding for scientific research—something proposed by the White House.

The poll is the latest evidence to show public opinion shifting in favor of action on climate change. A Gallup poll released last month found that concern over global warming hit an eight-year high this year with 64% of Americans expressing concern.

But nonetheless the issue has also struggled to gain traction as a political winner. Only 4% of people surveyed by Quinnipiac ranked the issue as the biggest issue facing the country.

Quinnipiac surveyed nearly 1,200 voters across the country and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Follow TIME