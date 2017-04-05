Once more , the Japanese version of an American fast food staple takes creativity to the next level. Starbucks in Japan just introduced their seasonal lineup of warm-weather treats, and this year that includes an "American Cherry Pie" Frappuccino, right on time with Japanese cherry blossom season .

If "American Cherry Pie" doesn't already sound excessive, just wait for the cherry on top. Or rather, the crust on top. Because instead of a lid, the innovators at the popular coffee giant have decided to mold a pastry dome to fit over the fruity frozen beverage, thereby completing the "pie" portion of the order. Starbucks is no stranger to viral drink trends , but this truly goes over the top.

As Google translates from the original Japanese, the new Frappuccino contains "sweet and sour juicy" cherry compote, vanilla-flavored froth, and whipped cream under its distinctive dome top, making this into a complete dessert, sneakily disguised as just a drink. The press release even suggests that the experience of sticking a straw through the pie crust lid is akin to sticking a fork into a slice of traditional cherry pie. Note that you might also want to consider a fork for the Frap, too.

The extravagant new item is only available for a short time, though, just April 13 to May 16. And it will cost you: a tall goes for 640 yen, which comes out to about $5.78. Also: only in Japan.