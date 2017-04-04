Demi Lovato attends the premiere of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' at ArcLight Cinemas on April 1, 2017 in Culver City, California.

The Internet Is Losing It Over Demi Lovato Resurfacing the Poot Lovato Meme

When Poot Lovato first became a viral sensation, Demi Lovato made it clear she wasn't a fan of the photo that inspired the fan fiction-fueled meme . However, it seems as though the Confident artist may have finally embraced the candid shot that the internet joked was a picture of her twin sister's first time outside after being " locked in a basement her whole life ."

Lovato took to Twitter to post a gif of the meme Monday night, prompting a myriad of reactions to her decision to "free" Poot. "Why would you bring this back when we finally let it die," one user lamented .

See a selection of the best — and most hilarious — responses below.

@ddlovato OMG YOU LET HER OUT. - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 3, 2017

@ddlovato Just a little change

Small to say the least

Both a little scared

Neither one prepared.... pic.twitter.com/ytaer4ZHfe - 103.7 KISS FM (@KissChattanooga) April 4, 2017

@ddlovato why would you bring this back when we finally let it die pic.twitter.com/cQz82nxtv2 - bella vita (@drugproblem) April 3, 2017

@ddlovato POOT IS BACK TO SLAY WIGS FLEW - snakeu (@bodeysay) April 3, 2017

@ddlovato embracing the meme 👌 - Chris Melberger (@chrismelberger) April 3, 2017