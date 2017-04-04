Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralBridesmaids Carry Puppies Instead of Bouquets Because Flowers Are So Last Year
Two Sleepy Puppies
MediaWhat to Know About Bill O’Reilly and the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
viralThe New Viral #MaskOffChallenge Turns Future's Rap Into Masterful Classical Music
Future Appearance
MarijuanaOregon's Marijuana Industry Sold 11,000 Lbs. of Pot in 3 Months
International Cannabis And Hemp Expo Held In San Francisco
Demi Lovato attends the premiere of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' at ArcLight Cinemas on April 1, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Demi Lovato attends the premiere of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' at ArcLight Cinemas on April 1, 2017 in Culver City, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Fashion Media
viral

The Internet Is Losing It Over Demi Lovato Resurfacing the Poot Lovato Meme

Megan McCluskey
5:33 PM ET

When Poot Lovato first became a viral sensation, Demi Lovato made it clear she wasn't a fan of the photo that inspired the fan fiction-fueled meme. However, it seems as though the Confident artist may have finally embraced the candid shot that the internet joked was a picture of her twin sister's first time outside after being "locked in a basement her whole life."

Lovato took to Twitter to post a gif of the meme Monday night, prompting a myriad of reactions to her decision to "free" Poot. "Why would you bring this back when we finally let it die," one user lamented.

See a selection of the best — and most hilarious — responses below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME