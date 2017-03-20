Crying Northwestern Kid Is the Ultimate March Madness Meme

While Julia Louis-Dreyfus was surely disappointed that her son's team lost to Gonzaga in the second round of March Madness Saturday, the award for most distraught Northwestern fan definitely goes to the young boy caught sobbing on camera after a questionable second-half foul call.

Dubbed "Crying Northwestern Kid" by the Internet, the boy — who is the son of the Wildcats' athletic director, according to Chicago Tribune —instantly became the new face of NCAA tournament heartbreak, with Twitter users immediately turning his roller coaster of emotions into some hilarious memes.

This young fan does not agree with the call. pic.twitter.com/A50cJE2D9N - CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

See a selection of the best reactions below.

I hope we all find something we love as much as this kid loves Northwestern basketball. pic.twitter.com/QrB9P6wru6 - SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2017

Northwestern should just accept that kid into school right now. - gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 18, 2017

when you're comfy and can't reach the pizza pic.twitter.com/9geDtMpokM - Ryan (@RyanRosenblatt) March 18, 2017

Tfw you blow a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/MJC96IsKVc - Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) March 18, 2017

Gotta put that crying Northwestern kid on the Mt Rushmore of sports memes with crying Jordan and the Villanova Piccolo girl . - gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 18, 2017

When you realize you just became a meme. #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/yCGe0eSZd2 - Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 18, 2017

When you run into a banana at the top of the Koopa Troopa Beach shortcut ramp pic.twitter.com/cTgsuMwSba - Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 18, 2017