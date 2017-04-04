After stops in Austin and Los Angeles, the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurant is on its way to New York City to celebrate the debut of Breaking Bad kingpin Gus Fring in the upcoming third season of Better Call Saul.
The infamous fast food chain will be open to the public on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a lead-up to the show's premiere at 10 p.m. Monday. Although there's no official menu for the 243 Pearl Street pop-up, fans will be able to sample the fictitious restaurant's delicious new curly fries, which are guaranteed to be "prepared with love and care and delivered with a friendly smile."
Fring's return was first teased back in January with a fake commercial that featured Giancarlo Esposito — who plays the sinister drug lord — promoting Los Pollos with an eerily upbeat greeting.
Watch the spot below.