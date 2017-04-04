A general view of atmosphere during the Better Call Saul Los Pollos Hermanos Pop Up Restaurant in Downtown LA on March 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

A general view of atmosphere during the Better Call Saul Los Pollos Hermanos Pop Up Restaurant in Downtown LA on March 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

After stops in Austin and Los Angeles, the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurant is on its way to New York City to celebrate the debut of Breaking Bad kingpin Gus Fring in the upcoming third season of Better Call Saul .

The infamous fast food chain will be open to the public on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a lead-up to the show's premiere at 10 p.m. Monday. Although there's no official menu for the 243 Pearl Street pop-up, fans will be able to sample the fictitious restaurant's delicious new curly fries, which are guaranteed to be "prepared with love and care and delivered with a friendly smile."

Fring's return was first teased back in January with a fake commercial that featured Giancarlo Esposito — who plays the sinister drug lord — promoting Los Pollos with an eerily upbeat greeting.

Watch the spot below.