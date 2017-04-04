Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump's Approval Ratings Just Hit Another Low
President Elect Trump Continues His "Thank You Tour" In Grand Rapids, Michigan
celebritiesApparently Beyoncé's Social Media Posts Are Worth More Than a Million Bucks
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
justiceThe Trump Administration Wants to Rethink Police Reforms. These Cities Are Moving Ahead
Jeff Sessions Addresses Law Enforcement In St. Louis About Combatting Crime
Food & DrinkThe Internet Is Having a Ball With This Cadbury Egg Hunt Controversy
Cadbury Creme Egg sideways on white background
A general view of atmosphere during the Better Call Saul Los Pollos Hermanos Pop Up Restaurant in Downtown LA on March 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
A general view of atmosphere during the Better Call Saul Los Pollos Hermanos Pop Up Restaurant in Downtown LA on March 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC
Television

Breaking Bad's Iconic Los Pollos Hermanos Restaurant Is Coming to NYC

Megan McCluskey
2:02 PM ET

After stops in Austin and Los Angeles, the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurant is on its way to New York City to celebrate the debut of Breaking Bad kingpin Gus Fring in the upcoming third season of Better Call Saul.

The infamous fast food chain will be open to the public on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a lead-up to the show's premiere at 10 p.m. Monday. Although there's no official menu for the 243 Pearl Street pop-up, fans will be able to sample the fictitious restaurant's delicious new curly fries, which are guaranteed to be "prepared with love and care and delivered with a friendly smile."

Fring's return was first teased back in January with a fake commercial that featured Giancarlo Esposito — who plays the sinister drug lord — promoting Los Pollos with an eerily upbeat greeting.

Watch the spot below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME