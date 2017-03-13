Breaking Bad may have ended over three years ago, but the saga of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman still lives on in the hearts of fans.

Luckily, for those who want to rewatch the epic drama but don't have time to sit through a five-season marathon, there's now a movie-length supercut of the show's 62 episodes. Created by superfans Lucas Stoll and Gaylor Morestin, the film condenses over 45 hours of meth-making mayhem into a two-hour composite.

"What if Breaking Bad was a movie? After two years of sleepless nights of endless editing, we bring you the answer to that very question. A study project that became an all-consuming passion," they wrote . "It’s not a fan-film, hitting the highlights of show in a home-made homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment."

Watch the movie below.