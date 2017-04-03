World
Search
Sign In
russia10 Dead in St. Petersburg Subway Explosion: Reports
st-petersburg
United KingdomHow Brexit Has Sparked a Fight Over Who Gets Gibraltar
Spain Considers Gibraltar Border Fee
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Deadly Subway Blast, Trump's Egypt Meeting and Academy of Country Music Awards
Men look at a destroyed area afterwards heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa
FoodThese Are the 12 Best New Chefs in America for 2017
Dinner Hosted By Scott Conant, Michael Pirolo And Nina Compton - Part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series - 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE
The Wider Image: Living in Cairo's City of the Dead
The structure was located near King Sneferu's bent pyramid south of Cairo. Asmaa Waguih—Reuters
Egypt

An Ancient Pyramid Was Just Discovered in Egypt

Maya Rhodan
9:21 AM ET

Remnants of an ancient pyramid have been discovered by an excavation team in Egypt, the Associated Press reports. The structure is believed to date back some 3,700 years.

Few details about the discovery, which includes an inner corridor and interior blocks, have been released. But the AP reports the structure was located near King Sneferu's bent pyramid south of Cairo in the Dashur royal necropolis, which was a burial site for high-ranking officials.

The slope of the pyramid is said to mark the ancient Egyptians' first attempt to build a "smooth sided pyramid."

[AP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME