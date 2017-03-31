Newsfeed
Entertainment

Beyoncé Is Reportedly the Top Choice to Voice Nala in the Lion King Live-Action Remake

Cady Lang
1:36 PM ET

The Lion King live-action reboot might be getting just a little more flawless.

According to Variety, Beyoncé is reportedly the top choice for director Jon Favreau for the role of Nala. The film has already secured Atlanta star Donald Glover to voice Simba, while James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Simba's father, Mufasa. Favreau helmed the recent live-action remake of The Jungle Book; The Lion King will follow a similar style with realistic animated animals.

Queen Bey, who's currently pregnant with twins, has reportedly not made a decision yet about whether or not she'll take the role.

