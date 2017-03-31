World
Search
Sign In
selfiesDo Selfies Constitute Art? This New Exhibition Says Yes
Between Cells and Metadata
Google DoodleGoogle's New Doodle Celebrates Sergei Diaghilev, Creator of the Ballet Russes
TexasCallers Reported a Swerving Pickup Before Deadly Texas Bus Crash
APTOPIX Church Van Crash Texas
SyriaSyrian Opposition Member Blasts 'Contradictions' in U.S. Policy
SWITZERLAND-UN-SYRIA-CONFLICT
AUSTRALIA-WEATHER-CYCLONE
Submerged cars sit in a flooded carpark in Toombul, in Queensland on March 30, 2017.  Patrick Hamilton—AFP/Getty Images
Australia

Rising Flood Waters Displace Tens of Thousands in Australia

Joseph Hincks
3:24 AM ET

Flooding in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, which barreled into Australia's northeast coast on Tuesday, has displaced tens of thousands of people from their homes, cut power to at least 100,000, and on Friday led authorities to fear that some might have drowned in the rising waters.

The previous day some towns in northern New South Wales and southern Queensland had received three times the amount of rain they would normally get in a month, the BBC reports.

"There could be people overnight that perished in that flood, we don't know at this stage," Mark Morrow of the New South Wales State Emergency Service told the BBC. "There could be some very distressing news."

Australia's Federal and State governments declared five areas in New South Wales as natural disaster zones and major flood warnings remained active on three local rivers. Central and southeastern Queensland towns were also inundated, with swollen rivers in Queensland expected to pose a continued threat over the coming days, The Guardian reports.

Damage assessments are ongoing in northern Queensland, where the Category 4 Cyclone Debbie made landfall earlier this week. Of about 2,000 assessments already carried out, authorities determined the cyclone had rendered 270 properties unlivable.

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME