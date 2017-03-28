World
Australia

Residents Told to Stay Indoors as Powerful Cyclone Debbie Makes Landfall in Australia's Northeast

Joseph Hincks
Mar 27, 2017

After battering the Whitsunday Islands, Category 4 Cyclone Debbie made landfall in Australia's northern Queensland Tuesday, bringing strong winds and the threat of storm surges.

Residents in the coastal town of Bowen, which is in the direct path of the cyclone, were being warned to stay indoors and "bunker down." About 34,000 residents in the area have lost power, according to government owned energy provider Ergon Energy.

The day before, Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had called in the country's defense force to assist in emergency response and 25,000 people living in north Queensland had been told to evacuate in preparation for what could be the worst storm to hit the coast since Cyclone Yasi in 2011, the Guardian reports.

“Don’t wait until tomorrow because you will not be able to move probably past midnight tonight,” Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said in a briefing Monday.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to trigger tidal surges that could inundate the low-lying coastal areas, and officials have warned of flooding and potential damage to buildings. “We do believe there will be significant structural damage, significant flooding. There will be electrical wires down and the community just need to ride out this storm,” The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services deputy minster, Mark Roche, said.

The cyclone passed over the Whitsunday Islands early Tuesday morning local time, hammering the island of Hamilton with wind speeds of up to 263km per hour. "The winds are absolutely howling, it sounds like a freight train coming through or a jet engine right on top of you just screaming," a reporter on Hamilton Island told the Sydney Morning Herald.

