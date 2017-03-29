Hillary Clinton broke with sartorial tradition Tuesday night when she spoke at the conference for professional businesswomen conference in San Francisco. Rather than donning her classic pantsuit, Clinton told the world she was back in action while wearing a leather jacket and floral shirt.
Clinton's pantsuits became her trademark look, often wearing specific colored pieces with historical significance behind them. Critics often focused on her clothing and accessory choices, but this ensemble shocked — and pleased — her supporters.
While she spoke at the Professional BusinessWomen of California annual conference about being "thrilled to be out of the woods" and continuing to fight "for a fairer, big-hearted, inclusive America," the Internet couldn't get past Clinton's outfit du jour.
People took to Twitter to comment on her new look.