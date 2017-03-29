Nearly three-fourths of Republicans think it is likely President Trump was wiretapped during the 2016 election, according to a CBS News poll, despite the fact that top intelligence officials and Republican leaders have said there is no evidence for it.

According to the poll, 35% of Republicans polled said it was "very likely" Trump's offices were wiretapped, and 39% say it was "somewhat likely." By comparison, just 6% of Democrats polled said it was very unlikely, and 15% said it was somewhat likely.

The poll was conducted March 25 through March 28, several days after FBI Director James Comey said during congressional testimony that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice have any evidence to support Trump's claims.

Overall approval for Trump was also split along partisan lines. 84% of Republicans polled approve of the way he is handling the job, while 81% of Democrats disapprove.

And Trump largely evaded blame for the failure of the American Health Care Act among Republicans. Only 4% of GOP voters polled said Trump didn’t compromise enough, while 16% said Congressional Republicans didn’t compromise enough and 30% said Congressional Democrats didn’t compromise enough.