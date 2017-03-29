Barack Obama throws out the first pitch at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on baseball's opening day on April 5, 2010.

President Trump Won't Throw the First Pitch for the Washington Nationals, After All

President Donald Trump has reportedly declined an invitation to throw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals baseball team on opening day .

The team had invited the President to perform the ceremonial task, the team's spokesman told reporters in remarks reported by ESPN. Thirteen of Trump's predecessors, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, threw out the first pitch for the team on opening day, ESPN reports.

The tradition dates back to 1910, when President William Howard Taft threw the pitch for the team, then known as the Washington Senators.