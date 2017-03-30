Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
space travelWatch Live: Astronauts Take a Spacewalk at the International Space Station
Local Landmarks
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: North Carolina's 'Bathroom Bill' Deal, Xi Jinping's Visit and the World's Strongest Coffee
Xi Jinping
InfrastructureAmerican Infrastructure: Big Ideas From Visionary Thinkers
CourtsA Judge Extended the Block on Trump's Travel Ban. Here's What's Happened and What Comes Next
Derrick Watson
Blue tissue box with white tissue
Getty Images
public health

Why Your Cold Feels Worse When You're Lonely

Alexandra Sifferlin
9:00 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

How lonely you feel can predict how much you'll suffer during sickness, new research suggests.

In a new study published in the journal Health Psychology, researchers evaluated the loneliness levels of 213 people and the size of their social networks. They then gave everyone nasal drops of the common cold virus and quarantined them in a hotel for five days to track their symptoms.

Everyone in the study had the same chance of getting sick, but people who reported feeling more lonely reported more severe cold symptoms than people who were less lonely. This was true regardless of how large or small a person's social network was, suggesting that you don't have to be physically isolated for loneliness to take a toll on health.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

" It’s like feeling lonely in a crowded room,” says study author Angie LeRoy, a PhD candidate at the University of Houston and Rice University. “It doesn’t matter how many people you have in your social network. If they don’t feel like meaningful relationships, it’s not going to make a difference."

Loneliness has long been recognized as a risk factor for poor health. People who are lonely are estimated to have a 26% higher risk of dying early than people who aren’t. The new study adds evidence that loneliness also affects how a person experiences short-term illness. "Things as simple as being lonely can have an effect on your health," she says. "We need to pay more attention to those.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME