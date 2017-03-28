Newsfeed
This Woman Says Her Shadow Looks Just Like Rihanna and the Internet Is Loving It

Megan McCluskey
2:07 PM ET

What do you do when you realize your shadow resembles one of the most fabulous music icons of all time? Post a photo of it on the Internet of course.

After Twitter user leilani shared a throwback selfie Sunday showing off her silhouette's uncanny resemblance to Rihanna, the picture quickly began to go viral, garnering more than 95 thousand retweets and 322 thousand likes in less than two days.

But while many were just in awe of the photo, some couldn't help but ask the important questions. "What if Rihanna's shadow looks like you?," one deep thinker responded.

