Business
Search
Sign In
TechHow Airbnb Is Spurring Innovation In Luxury Travel
CollegeTexas A&M's First Gay Student Body President Has a Message for Rick Perry
BooksSanta Is a Gay Man in an Interracial Relationship in This New Picture Book
An upcoming book called "Santa's Husband" depicts Santa as a gay man in an interracial relationship.
GadgetsYou Can Get a $50 Discount On An Amazon Kindle Right Now
iPad, iPhone And Kindle Lifestyle Shoot
Ford Motor Co. Makes Announcement At Assembly Plant
Ford Motor Co. signage is displayed outside the the company's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015.  Bloomberg via Getty Images
Autos

Ford Is Investing $1.2 Billion in U.S. Factories. Find Out Where Your Car Was Made

David Johnson
4:11 PM ET

Ford Motor announced Tuesday that it will invest $1.2 billion in three Michigan plants to create or retain 130 jobs — a move hailed by President Trump, who has been pushing car manufacturers to build and hire in the U.S.

Shortly before Ford's announcement, Trump tweeted, "Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!" (Most of Ford's plans had actually been in the works since 2015.)

But even with car companies' recent investments in the U.S., all automakers except Tesla assemble some of their U.S.-sold cars abroad. And even vehicles built domestically still contain international parts, making it difficult to determine how "American" a vehicle is. Take the 2017 Ford Focus, which is built in the U.S. but only gets 40% of its parts from the U.S. and Canada, according to federal data.

See where your car comes from below:

Ford's Michigan investment contrasts with the company's previous plans to invest $1.6 billion in a Mexican assembly plant. CEO Mark Fields said in January that he scrapped the Mexico plans in part because of the President-elect's proposal to reform corporate tax policy, though market changes were a major factor.

Ford makes 36% of its U.S.-sold cars abroad, according to a TIME analysis. Five U.S.-based automakers produce more of their cars domestically: Tesla, Jeep, Cadillac, Dodge and GMC.

Out of 17.5 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2015, about 65% were produced in the U.S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME