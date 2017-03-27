Jared Kushner to Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia Ties

Jared Kushner , President Donald Trump's son-in-law, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials. Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with Chairman [Richard] Burr's Committee, but has not yet received confirmation," a White House official told TIME.

Kushner, one of Trump's top advisers, met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December, along with Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was fired after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of his discussions with Kislyak.

Kushner also met with Sergey Gorkov, the chief of Vnesheconombank, Russia’s state-owned development bank, the New York Times reported .

Kushner, a senior White House adviser, is expected to lead the White House Office of American Innovation, which Trump is expected to announce soon, the Associated Press reported.

Zeke Miller contributed reporting.