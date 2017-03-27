Newsfeed
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein—Getty Images
celebrities

J.K. Rowling Just Explained Why Trump or Jared Kushner Wouldn't Have Been Slytherins

Raisa Bruner
10:52 AM ET

J.K. Rowling doesn't back down from voicing an opinion, especially when it comes to politics as many fans view her imaginary Harry Potter world connected to political events namely surrounding President Donald Trump.

On Monday, she took to Twitter to clarify an important point about First family, and the magical school of Hogwarts, prompted by a sarcastic tweet from a writer named Oliver Willis. In his tweet, Willis suggested that Donald Trump, his newly promoted senior adviser Jared Kushner, and his sons Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump were all alumni of Slytherin. (Slytherin is known for producing dark wizards of unusual cunning, like Lord Voldemort, for instance, but also proud, ambitious and cunning leaders like Merlin.)

But Rowling disagreed that Trump, Kushner, and the rest of the crew would be sorted into the same home as Tom Riddle, the Malfoy family, and Severus Snape. In fact, as her response made clear, she doesn't see Trump or his family members as belonging to Hogwarts at all. According to Rowling, they're Muggles who woudn't been invited to Hogwarts: they wouldn't have even received Hogwarts acceptance letters to begin with.

