Watch J.K. Rowling Explain Her Newest Wizarding Word

After introducing the world to magical words such as " Muggle ," " Horcux " and "Quidditch" in the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling is back with another fantastical name for fans to add to their wizarding vocabulary.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , the author explained the origin of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them term "Choranaptyxic"—her name for the ability of the bird-snake hybrid Occamy to grow and shrink to fit its surroundings:

I thought it was a real thing. I had been told in my youth that fish only grow to the size that's available. So I was confident of this and thought there will be a term for a creature that only grows to the available space. But then I looked it all up and I found to my horror that fish remain stunted if the water quality is poor so they don't have that quality at all. So I had to coin this phrase because I'd conceived of this creature that could shrink or grow according to the available space.

Watch the clip below.