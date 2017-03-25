The much-anticipated Love Actually reunion premiered in the U.K. on Friday and Hugh Grant stole the show.
The mini-sequel featured return appearances from popular stars like Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln and even a new cast member — Kate Moss — but it was the film's lead actor, Grant, who truly made the Internet swoon.
In one segment during the 12-minute short, Grant recreates his iconic Love Actually dance sequence — this time grooving to Drake's 2015 smash hit, "Hotline Bling."
Needless to say, the combination of Grant's nostalgic dancing paired with the catchy and relevant Drake song sent the Internet into a stir.
The Love Actually reunion, formally titled Comic Relief, Actually in accordance with the charity that promoted the film for this year's Red Nose Day fundraiser, will make its way to America on May 25 when NBC airs the sketch during its own Red Nose Day event.