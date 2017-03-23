awardsHere's the Real Reason Why Ryan Gosling Couldn't Stop Laughing During the Oscars Mix-Up
movies

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for the Love Actually Sequel

Julia Zorthian
10:44 AM ET

Good news, Love Actually fans: there's a new teaser ahead of the highly anticipated sequel debuting in the U.K. tomorrow for Red Nose Day.

The short teaser trailer shows the cast 14 years later, with some of the actors looking more or less the same. Andrew Lincoln, who plays Mark, grew a beard. Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson, who play young music lovers Sam and Joanna, are now proper adults. Despite slight changes, Love Actually fans can still expect the same heartwarming and cheeky handwritten signs they loved in the first movie.

Why release the 10-minute sequel on Red Nose Day? Love Actually director Richard Curtis created Comic Relief Charity, the non-profit organization behind the fundraising campaign that supports impoverished youth in Africa and the U.K.

Red Nose Day Actually will broadcast tomorrow as part of the British telethon hosted by Comic Relief.

