Kendrick Lamar makes a triumphant return with the surprise drop of a fiery track in which he calls himself the "greatest rapper alive," while ZAYN enlists PARTYNEXTDOOR to produce a dancehall-inspired tropical jam. New voice Mags Duval channels Lana Del Rey in a love song we can all relate to, while indie favorite Perfume Genius layers passion and pain in his textured new single and British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks releases a new song that's as contemporary as it is soulful.

"The Heart Part 4," Kendrick Lamar K-Dot drops a new track calling himself "the greatest rapper alive" and promptly blows up the internet: he was tweeted about over half a million times in just 12 hours. That just goes to show how popular the dexterous, incendiary rapper really is, a fact he seems keenly aware of. Featuring backing vocals from rising teen star Khalid , "The Heart Part 4" starts out as a slow jam, finds a jazz interlude, and then blows out into a burning sendup of contemporary politics. "The whole world goin' mad/ bodies is adding up, market's about to crash... Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk," Lamar recites, delivering every scathing line with an enunciated punch.

"Still Got Time," ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR Zayn brings his sinuous brand of R&B to the dancehall-inspired "Still Got Time," a tropical bop that makes for an easy, summery listen. With an appearance from PARTYNEXTDOOR to add texture to the low-key party tune, Zayn promises all the single ladies out there that they've "still got time" to find love — perhaps a subtle nod to his early One Direction fans as they grow up right alongside him.

"Slip Away," Perfume Genius Perfume Genius's warped, layered production shines in "Slip Away," a mind-bending tune in turns darkly percussive and hauntingly ethereal. This is the lead single off the upcoming fourth album from the Pacific Northwest-based artist, real name Mike Hadreas , whose cathartic brand of texturized rock and introspective exploration of queerness has earned him a dedicated following.

"Cinnamon Gum," Mags Duval 19-year-old Florida-born, Nashville-based alt-pop singer Mags Duval brings the floaty lilt of Lana Del Rey — playful lyrics along with dreamy, retro image — to the pop-forward "Cinnamon Gum," a song about the one that got away. "It was just one kiss, but it stuck on my lips," she muses, reminiscing about that first all-important taste of passion. Likewise, the tune will get stuck in your head — but that's not a bad thing.