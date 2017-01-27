Taylor Swift performs her only full concert of 2016 during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2016 in Austin, Texas.

Taylor Swift performs her only full concert of 2016 during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Gary Miller—FilmMagic,

At long last, Taylor Swift is back. That is, the pop star and R&B singer Zayn finally released the video for their new jam "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which the duo surprise-dropped in December. In true Swift-ian fashion, it's a stylized and narratively dramatic video to match the sultry tune. She's been teasing it on Twitter and Instagram for weeks.

This marks Swift's return to video; her last release was for "Out of the Woods" more than a year ago, from her 1989 album. The notoriously consistent musician has laid low in recent months , contributing writing credits to a number of songs for other artists, but otherwise keeping out of the limelight.