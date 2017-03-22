Late Night TelevisionWatch Ryan Reynolds Make Fun of Himself About Green Lantern With Stephen Colbert
United KingdomBritish Foreign Minister Tobias Ellwood Tried to Save Officer Stabbed in London Attack
Britain Parliament Incident
TelevisionHow to Watch 2,917 Web TV Shows in One Place
Female with iPad.
CancerWhat to Know About the Breast Implants Linked to Cancer
A breast implant and scalpel
Game of Thrones
HBO
Food & Drink

Toast to Your Enemies With These New Game of Thrones Wines

Megan McCluskey
3:56 PM ET

It's a rare episode of Game of Thrones that doesn't feature at least one character sipping — or chugging — some wine. So to celebrate the most popular drink in the Seven Kingdoms, HBO has released a line inspired by the medieval fantasy series.

Created by California winemaker Bob Cabral, the three Thrones varieties — Red Blend, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon — are crafted to embody "the strength of the characters and the terrain of their kingdoms."

And, of course, each type goes best with a different Westerosi occasion. While the Red Blend is intended for Small Council sessions and the Chardonnay heralds the arrival of spring, the Cabernet Sauvignon is the one worthy of the Iron Throne.

We guess that means it's the favorite of the resident queen of wine drinking herself, Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones wine is available for online purchase here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME