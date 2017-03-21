PoliticsPresident Trump Tries to Close the Deal
Capitol
TechApple is Launching a Cheaper New iPad
ArtThis Artist Wants You to Destroy Her Chocolate Sculptures by Eating Them
animalsLabrador Retriever Is Still the Most Popular Dog Breed in America
Labrador Retriever Dog Smiles on Bench Outdoors
Donald Trump

President Trump Says NFL Teams Fear a ‘Nasty Tweet’ From Him if They Sign Colin Kaepernick

Aric Jenkins
10:15 AM ET

President Donald Trump once again took aim at former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Speaking at a rally in Louisville, Ky., on Monday night, Trump appeared to take credit for Kaepernick's failure to get signed from free agency since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers on March 3.

“There was an article today…that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” the president told the crowd. “You believe that? I just saw that. I said, 'If I remember that one, I’m gonna report it to the people of Kentucky because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.'”

The article Trump referenced appears to be a Bleacher Report piece from March 17 in which an NFL general manager reportedly told the site that "around 10 percent" of teams think Trump will tweet about Kaepernick and the team if he joins.

Kaepernick and Trump have traded blows since the quarterback started kneeling during the national anthem before 49ers games last fall. Kaepernick called the then-presidential candidate "openly racist" at a press conference in August, and Trump said at a campaign rally in October the NFL's ratings were declining because of Kaepernick's infamous kneeling protests.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME